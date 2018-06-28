PPP names candidates for NA, PA seats from Punjab

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Wednesday announced its candidates for the national and provincial assembly seats from central Punjab.

The PPP has fielded former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf from NA-58 Gujar Khan-Rawalpindi and his younger brother Raja Imran Ashraf from NA-54 Islamabad, while his son Khurram Pervez Ashraf on a provincial seat from Gujar Khan.

The former federal minister and President PPP central Punjab Qamar Zaman Kaira will contest the polls from NA-70 Gujrat, Sardar Salim Haider from NA-56 Attock, Gulzar Khan from NA 61 Rawalpindi, Ms Sumera Gul from NA-62 Rawalpindi.

In NA-114 Jhang, the party has fielded Syed Faisal Saleh Hayat as its candidate for the forthcoming election. Mohammad Afzal Khokhar will contest the polls from NA-52 Islamabad. Fakhar Umar Laleka will contest the election from NA-86 Mandi Bahauddin, whereas Asif Bashir Bhaagat will be running for NA-85 seat.

The PPP Punjab Division President Rai Shahjahan Bhatti will contest the polls from NA-118 and Ghulam Fareed Kathia from NA-148. From Gujrat, the PPP will field seemingly weak candidates against Chaudhry Pervez Elahi as it awarded the ticket to Ms Wazir-un-Nisa. While against the powerful landlord family of Khushab, the PPP has fielded Agha Naseem Abbas in NA-93 against Sumaira Malik of PML-N and Malik Umar Aslam Awan of the PTI.