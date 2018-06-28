Pak sepaktakraw team to make debut in Asian Games

KARACHI: Pakistan will make their debut in sepaktakraw in the Asian Games when a six-member team appears in the 18th edition of the quadrennial extravaganza which will be held in the Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang from August 18 to September 2.

The players have been invited to the camp which will begin here at the PSB Coaching Centre from Sunday.

Dr Mohammad Arif Hafeez, who is chairman of both Pakistan Sepaktakraw Federation and Sindh Sepaktakraw Association, told ‘The News’ here on Wednesday that 15 to 20 players would be kept in the camp which would be supported by the federation itself.

As Pakistan Sepaktakraw Federation is not affiliated with the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), the government is not sponsoring the players of this discipline.

The federation, which Arif said was formed around two decades ago, is also not affiliated with the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA).

Arif said the federation had provincial associations in all four federating units.

However, he said that the federation was yet to get the assistance of any department. He added that efforts were being made to convince some departments, especially Sindh-based, to take this game under their wings.

Arif, who is a qualified coach of the sport, said that Pakistan could spring surprise in the Asian Games. “We have the talent and hopefully the boys will live up to the expectations in Indonesia,” Arif said.

Pakistan last featured in the World Championships in Bangkok in December last year.

Sepaktakraw was included in the 1990 Beijing Asian Games.

Sepaktakraw event will be held in the 18th Asian Games in Palembang where it will be hosted in the Jakabaring Sports City which is getting ready to host ten other sports as well.

Arif said that sepaktakraw event would be held in the last week of August so Pakistan would try to fly out for Jakarta either on August 24 or 25.

In the last Asian Games, in Incheon, South Korea, in 2014, a total of 210 athletes from 13 nations competed in sepaktakraw.