Holland rout Pakistan 4-0 in Champions Trophy

KARACHI: Hosts Holland put themselves back in the title contention with an emphatic 4-0 win against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy in Breda on Tuesday night.

This was Pakistan’s third defeat in as many matches in the 37th edition of the Champions Trophy. Pakistan were beaten by archrivals India 4-0 in the opening match of the tournament on June 23. The Green-shirts suffered a 2-1 defeat against Australia on June 24.

Netherlands dominated the play for large periods, repeatedly entering the opponents’ territory through fast and well-coordinated moves.

They had a number of open play opportunities plus four penalty corners, scoring two goals in each half.

Netherlands scored two goals in the second quarter and two in the fourth.

Robbert Kemperman and Valentin Verga gave them a 2-0 advantage ahead of half time before Thijs van Dam and Mirco Pruijser completed the proceedings. Pakistan had a few circle penetrations but hardly threatened the Dutch goal.

The Green-shirts, who played well against much stronger Australia, surrendered meekly against Holland.

At times, especially in the second half, they appeared completely clueless. Neither the forwards nor the defenders seemed able to do much.

Because of the poor marking of the defenders, the goalkeeper failed against Holland although he had stopped a number of attempts in the match against Australia.

Scorers: Robbert Kemperman (14’), Valentin Verga (29’), Thijs van Dam (47’), and Mirco Pruijser (50’ off penalty corner)

In the other match of the day, Olympic Champions Argentina drew with Belgium 1-1.

Penalty corner expert Gonzalo Peillat put Argentina ahead in the 14th minute.

Belgian equaliser came through a field goal by Amaury Keusters in the 37th minute.