Tournament in Zimbabwe: Won’t take any match lightly, says Sarfraz

From our correspondent

LAHORE: Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmad has said that any team playing at its home ground is tough to face and the T20 Triangular series against Zimbabwe and Australia in their backyard would be challenging.

Talking to media at the Gaddafi Stadium, Sarfraz said that his team would play quality cricket to gain success.

“Australia are strong in T20. Even their new players are very much accustomed with the shortest version of the game and we also will not be taking the hosts Zimbabwe lightly,” he said on the last day of the short duration camp to prepare the team for the tour of Zimbabwe.

The triangular tournament will be held from July 1 to 8.

It will be followed by a five-match ODI series against Zimbabwe from July 13.

Sarfraz said that Pakistan players were well prepared and had a high morale.

“We are the number one side in T20 and so we will not be taking any pressure in the triangular series,” he said.

To a question, he said he had visited Zimbabwe twice and found different types of wickets. “During 2013 tour the wickets were grassy, but in the 2015 tour the wickets were slow with some moisture. Weather in Zimbabwe will be cold and the matches will start a bit earlier,” he said.

About his own performance, he said: “Obviously there is added pressure of captaincy on me but I always try to play my role to inspire the team to success.

Answering a question he said he would continue batting at number four. “I am working extremely hard on my keeping and batting and I want to help the team achieve the goals whenever I get the chance. I’ve decided to bat at number four in the T20Is as that is where I am performing really well,” he said.

Sarfraz said Muhammad Hafeez was given preference over Kamran Akmal because of the presence of six left handers in the Australian side. “He will bowl as well as open the innings with Fakhar Zaman. We know that Kamran is playing really well, but Hafeez can open and can also bowl off-spin, which will come in handy as Australia have four left-handers in their top five,” said the captain.

He said the matter of giving rest to Muhammad Amir was not discussed with him but the team management wanted to utilise the services of a particular bowler while giving him ample rest.

He welcomed the inclusion of ace spinner Yasir Shah and said the team would be getting benefit from his services in the ODIs.