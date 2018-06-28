Nine killed in twin bomb attack in Afrin

BEIRUT: At least nine people were killed Wednesday in twin bomb attacks in Afrin, a flashpoint town in northwestern Syria held by Ankara-backed rebels, a monitor said.

Turkish forces and their rebel allies seized Afrin in March from the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), which pledged an insurgency to take back the town.

On Wednesday, twin bombings left five civilians and four rebels dead, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor.

"A car bomb targeted a rebel security patrol in the centre of town," said Rami Abdel Rahman, the head of the Britain-based Observatory.

Shortly after, "a booby-trapped motorcycle exploded near a Turkish military position in the town," he added.

No group claimed Wednesday’s attacks, but a senior rebel commander contacted by AFP accused a "cell" of Kurdish fighters.

Syria’s conflict erupted in March 2011 with protests against President Bashar al-Assad.

Turkey-backed fighters opposed to Assad’s rule intervened directly in northern Syria in 2016 to help rebels battle both the Islamic State group and the YPG.

The fighting for Afrin began in January and saw tens of thousands of people flee the northwestern town and surrounding enclave.

Since capturing it, Turkish officials have pledged to continue east to seize more towns from the YPG. More than 350,000 people have died and millions have been displaced by violence in Syria.