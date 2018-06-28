Trump’s hatred

As a presidential candidate, Donald Trump’s popularity was largely based on xenophobia. He appealed to the white Republican base by demonising minority groups, be it Mexicans, African Americans or Muslims. Since he became president, he and those around him have done nothing to tone down their racism and bigotry. One of Trump’s first acts as president was to institute the infamous Muslim ban on which he had campaigned. His initial executive order banning entry to citizens of many Muslim-majority countries was so obviously based on hatred of Muslims that it led to widespread protests at airports across the US and was struck down by the courts. After that, though, the Trump administration imposed a narrower ban, with entry of citizens from seven countries barred or severely restricted, out of which five were Muslim-majority countries. His actions were still being informed by his bigotry but the lawyerly language of the second executive order was designed to withstand court scrutiny. This has played out exactly as Trump intended with the US Supreme Court upholding the legality of the ban in a narrow 5-4 judgment. The reasoning given in the judgment in the majority opinion is unconvincing. It says the president has the right to impose travel restrictions for national security purposes but not to specifically discriminate against a community. It then argues that since the executive order itself does not bear any specific animus against Muslims its legality cannot be questioned.

In reaching this verdict, the Supreme Court ignored everything Trump has ever said about Muslims to narrowly focus only on the text of the executive order. One can’t help but think that the court too does not exactly disapprove of discrimination against Muslims. Trump may have been cruder than others in demonising Muslims but rank Islamophobia has been common in the US for long now. The Supreme Court previously upheld the indefinite detention of Muslims at Guantanamo Bay, refused to rule on the legality of drone attacks on Muslim-majority countries and didn’t take any action against the torture of Muslim detainees. George W Bush and Barack Obama also represent darker chapters of a dark history. Unofficial travel restrictions have been in place against Muslims for years and racial profiling is common. Even by these low standards, Trump has managed to go further than everyone else. He has told the entire Muslim world that it is not welcome in the US and now he has the backing of the US Supreme Court for his discriminatory policies.