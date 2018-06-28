Thu June 28, 2018
Newspost

June 28, 2018

Scene at the zoo

Last week, my siblings and I took our four-year-old niece to Karachi Zoo. For my niece, it was her first trip to the zoo and she was disappointed to see the condition of her favourite animals. Big cats are often said to be more focused on cleanliness than any other animal. However, we saw them roaming around in filthy cages. It was also disappointing to see that not a single animal was healthy. Monkeys were hanging on the metallic bars, desperately waiting for visitors to throw food at them. Is this how we should treat the voiceless? Animals are not objects that can be abused for our entertainment. They are living beings who can feel everything, from hunger to the pain of isolation. The authorities concerned need to look into this matter.

Hajra Zaidi

Karachi

