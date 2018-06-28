For a better future

The 2018 elections will be held within a month. However, the air is filled with confusion as election campaigns and the accountability process are going side by side. The recent arrest of a potential candidate by NAB – after he submitted his nomination papers – is a mystery and may not prove to be a good omen for future politics. It is important to mention that there are some offenders of Article 6, who are enjoying in the Gulf States. Moral turpitude cases do not seem to fall under Article 62 and Article 63 of the constitution.

Carrying out the process of accountability at the eleventh hour is not a wise approach. This all seems to be a hodgepodge affair and the person who will lose is most likely going to cry foul and waste at least five years in protesting against the authorities. At this point, we can only pray for a better future for Pakistan.

Zahid Ali Khan

Rawalpindi