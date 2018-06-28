Thu June 28, 2018
Newspost

June 28, 2018

Don’t waste

People in our country know that Pakistan is facing the worst electricity crisis. It is, therefore, unfortunate to witness that many people waste electricity without thinking of the consequences of their actions. In education institutions and workplaces, ACs, lights, fans and computers are needlessly left on, which keep consuming electricity until people leave the building in the evening. No one even bothers to turn off extra lights or the air conditioner, even when the room temperature is pleasant.

On an average, a middle-or upper middle class family having five to six members own two televisions at home, two refrigerators and/or a separate fridge and freezer and two ACs. Isn’t using two electrical items instead of one a sheer waste of electricity? There is a need to keep a check on the misuse of electricity at all levels. The best thing for us to do is to contribute towards minimising the waste of electricity.

Syed Shafin Ahmed

Karachi

