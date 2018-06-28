The leading killer

Imagine walking a mile to fetch a bucket of water only to find that the water available in the region is unfit for consumption. This doomsday scenario is what residents of Awaran have been facing on a daily basis for quite a long time. The unfiltered water laced with all types of impurities is the biggest reason for the outbreak of life-threatening water-borne diseases.

A few people who have enough means to migrate to another city are leaving Awaran in the hopes of finding a better living environment for their children. However, the majority in Awaran live below the poverty line and cannot leave their homes in search of a better life. It is the responsibility of the government to tackle the situation and ensure that all residents receive uninterrupted supply of clean water.

Amber Ashraf

Turbat

*****

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 3.4 million people die every year because of water-borne diseases. Like other countries, Pakistan is also facing the problem of lack of clean drinking water.

About 89 percent of Pakistanis drink contaminated water, according to a report of the PCRWR. The government needs to take measures for the provision of clean drinking water to the people.

Ayesha Umeed

Shapok