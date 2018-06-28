The CCE exam

The SPSC had conducted the phase one of the Combine Competitive Exam (CCE) in Larkana and Sukkur. However, the manner in which the test was conducted has opened the door for serious questions over the transparency and incapability of the SPSC. In multiple examination halls, candidates were using their cell phones. Some took pictures of the question paper with answer sheet and posted it on social media. This disappointed CCE aspirants who waited for years to take the exam. The only option the SPSC has is to revise the question paper for the exam which will be held in Karachi and Hyderabad in the coming weeks.

However, this will destroy the uniformity of the test and create divisions among rural and urban population of the province. Ever since its inception, the SPSC has conducted only seven exams, and each time many questions have been raised over its transparency. The SPSC authorities should take serious notice of this issue and conduct the exam in a uniform and transparent manner.

Fayyaz Salih Hussain

Karachi