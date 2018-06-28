UK experts arrive to show innovative techniques in orthopaedics

A seven–member team is over from the United Kingdom to demonstrate the latest techniques in orthopaedic surgery.

The team of orthopaedic and plastic consultant surgeons from the Regenerative Clinic in London will be sharing their expertise with the Pakistan medical fraternity over the next week. They will be giving demonstrations at the South City Hospital at Clifton and the Jinnah Post-Graduate Medical Centre (JPMC).

Addressing members of the medical fraternity and the media at the UK Deputy High Commission on Tuesday evening, Elin Burns, UK deputy high commissioner, said that the healthcare sector in Pakistan was rapidly growing and that there was a great demand for preventive care and effective ways to reduce lifestyle-related disorders to ensure a longer, healthier life.

She went on to say, “With its world-leading centres of clinical excellence and a vibrant technical sector, the UK is producing some of the most innovative health solutions in the world today. The Regenerative Clinic showcases how the best of British healthcare provides exactly what healthcare leaders in Pakistan are looking for.”

Dr Ali Noorani from the Regenerative Clinic, London, and Professor Adrian Wilson of the HCA Healthcare, University of Winchester, with the help of slides, showed the latest techniques in orthopaedic treatment which are cost-effective and far quicker than methods employed hitherto.

Surgeon Wilson showed the employing of the new technique, Osteotomy, that is, cutting a bone and realigning it, which also eliminates congenital orthopaedic disorders.

It is a system of bone realignment. It is also a revolutionary method of eliminating chronic knee pain. The slide also showed an 81-year- old woman completely cured of her disorder and moving about normally.

Surgeon Nima Haideri of Orthopaedic Specialists, London, narrated methods of treating disabilities resulting from bow legs and through images on his smart phone, showed this correspondent how people all the way up to 50 and beyond had found relief through these revolutionary techniques.