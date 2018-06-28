Minister seeks procurement records of medicines at SESSI hospital

The Sindh caretaker minister for Labour and Human Resources Simon John Daniel on Monday visited the Sindh Employees’ Social Security Institution’s healthcare facility in Landhi and inspected its emergency and other wards, operation theaters, laboratories, store rooms, kitchen and pharmacy.

Medical Superintendent Dr Junaid Rajput and Deputy Medical Superintendent Dr Zulifqar Memon briefed him on the medical facilities being provided to workers and their families.

Provincial minister expressed disappointment over the medicines available at the pharmacy, observing that 80 per cent medicines were from local companies. He sought procurement records for the last six months from the medical superintendent.

Dr Rajput said this 225-bed hospital hosted the largest out-patient department and delivered healthcare facilities to patients from interior Sindh. He complained that they required more funds and consultants. Referring to the security arrangements, Dr Zulfiqar said a below standard private security company was on board and requested Rangers to be deployed in the area instead.