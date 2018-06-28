Rangers arrest five in targeted operations

The Sindh Rangers conducted targeted operations in Lyari and Shah Latif Town and claimed to have arrested five accused, including drug peddlers, on Wednesday.

Three culprits, identified as Mohammad Ajmal, Manibur Rehman and Sajawal, involved in various street crimes, dacoities and drug peddling offences were arrested.

The paramilitary force personnel also seized weapons and narcotics from their possession and handed them over to the police for further legal proceedings.

Another raid was carried out in Baghdadi area of Lyari during which Waseem and Abdul Qadir were arrested on account of drug pushing and operating a drug den.

The Rangers officials seized narcotics from their possession and handed them over to the police for further investigation.