Thu June 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
June 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Ex-revenue official remanded in graft case till July 9

An accountability court on Wednesday granted physical remand of former district officer revenue Shaukat Jokhio till July 9.

x
Advertisement

Jokhio is alleged to have committed corruption of around Rs4 billion.

On his production before the court, the investigation officer (IO) representing the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) said that Jokhio was involved in corruption of around Rs4b by disposing of government lands illegally.

The IO further said that two of the co-accused in this corruption reference, Shoaib Memon and Saif Abbas, are already in detention.

The director sport and culture of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), Saif Abbas, and his accomplice Shoaib Memon were arrested in May this year.

The three are alleged to have disposed of around 300 plots consisting of 265 acres.

Saif Abbas had earlier been working as an activist of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM). Following the MQM’s breakup, he had joined the Farooq Sattar-led PIB Colony faction.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar