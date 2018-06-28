Ex-revenue official remanded in graft case till July 9

An accountability court on Wednesday granted physical remand of former district officer revenue Shaukat Jokhio till July 9.

Jokhio is alleged to have committed corruption of around Rs4 billion.

On his production before the court, the investigation officer (IO) representing the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) said that Jokhio was involved in corruption of around Rs4b by disposing of government lands illegally.

The IO further said that two of the co-accused in this corruption reference, Shoaib Memon and Saif Abbas, are already in detention.

The director sport and culture of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), Saif Abbas, and his accomplice Shoaib Memon were arrested in May this year.

The three are alleged to have disposed of around 300 plots consisting of 265 acres.

Saif Abbas had earlier been working as an activist of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM). Following the MQM’s breakup, he had joined the Farooq Sattar-led PIB Colony faction.