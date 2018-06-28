tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Code of conduct: The implementation the Code of Conduct issued by the ECP for upcoming general elections has begun with some action witnessed in District South. SSP South Omer Shahid Hamid said on Tuesday the district monitoring team and police had removed 350 flags, 169 posters and 23 banners of different parties over violation of the code.
