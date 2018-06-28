Thu June 28, 2018
Karachi

June 28, 2018

Code of conduct

Code of conduct: The implementation the Code of Conduct issued by the ECP for upcoming general elections has begun with some action witnessed in District South. SSP South Omer Shahid Hamid said on Tuesday the district monitoring team and police had removed 350 flags, 169 posters and 23 banners of different parties over violation of the code.

