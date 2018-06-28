SECMC, SFD in joint tree-planting drive

SUKKUR: Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) and Sindh Forest Department (SFD), have signed an agreement to plant trees on a large-scale in Tharparkar with special focus on Thar Block II and adjoining areas, a statement said on Wednesday.

“Under the agreement, Sindh Forest department will provide continuous technical support to SECMC for planting of thousands of trees and will provide saplings under the Green Pakistan Project free of cost,” the statement said.

It said the forest department would also assist SECMC to grow fodder on saline water in New Senhri Dars Resettlement Village.

“The company will also be able to get saplings from the government-run nurseries on discounted rates. To keep track of the projects and provide continued technical support, the FSD officials will regularly visit the project areas of Thar Block II,” the press release said.

The MoU was inked at a signing ceremony organised at the province’s largest private sector nursery, Thar Block II, which was attended by the senior officials and concerned staff of the SECMC and SFD.