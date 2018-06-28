Time is high for a paradigm shift in economic policies

LAHORE: Concerned economists are hoping that the next democratic government, learning from its past mistakes, would invest in human resource as Pakistan currently has the lowest workers’ productivity and lowest valued exports in the region besides being the only country to lose share in global exports.

In fact the entire economic approach needs a paradigm shift.

In our single-minded approach to make roads, buildings, and other projects we neglected other factors vital for growth.

We failed to develop our governance, improve our human capital, and introduce measures that improve efficiency and strengthen domestic commerce.

Take for instance the case of power sector inefficiencies. Most of the flaws are in the power distribution companies. These companies through granted autonomy are still being managed by the bureaucracy in typical ways.

The least that the new government could do is to list each of the power distribution companies in the stock market as it will bring significant transparency and reporting requirements compared to unlisted companies which the DISCOs currently are.

The audit reports will be public and highlight the flaws in the power distribution and recovery of dues. The board would be responsible to its shareholders.

A little study of the past policies would reveal that all incentives strategies failed to deliver. Shortage of energy and power is not a valid excuse for slow industrial growth as it was stagnant in most of the industries when the interest rate was very low and there was surplus electricity and gas during the Musharaff era.

The number of Greenfield project in its eight year period can be counted on fingers. For rapid industrialisation country needs facilitations that remove all bureaucratic hurdles.

Share of low technology manufactured goods in total exports of Pakistan has increased from 54 percent to 78 percent in last two decades compared with increase from 7.8 percent to 8.2 percent for medium technology exports and high technology exports remained at 0.4 percent. This is because the industrial policies never facilitated high tech investment.

Labour force surveys of past 10 years clearly indicates that informal economy is increasing and formal sector declining resulting further increase in low tech products. Increase in informal economy badly impacted the total factor productivity of Pakistan’s labor force and resulted in low-valued manufactured exports.

There is no check on the quality of goods being produced for domestic market. The manufacturers of sub-standard LPG cylinders by non-documented sector for instance have booted out the OGRA licensed manufacturers from the market as two of the five licensed manufacturers have closed down while three are operating at 20 percent capacity.

The menace of substandard LPG cylinders is on the rise in the country as the productions range that few years back was limited to 6-kg rickshaw cylinder has now been increased to 45-kg commercial cylinders that were initially meant for Afghanistan are capturing domestic market as well.

We are losing the assets of our publically run companies. The assets of PIA for instance are much lower than its liabilities.

Pakistan Railways is operating in loss even after five years of revamping.

It needs finances to upgrade its system which are not available. Still the Pakistan Railways are rich in real estate assets that could generate hundreds of billions of resources.

Pakistan Railways owns 167,690 acres of land. There are 90,326 acres of land in Punjab, 39,428 acres in Sindh, 28,228 acres in Balochistan and 9,708 acres land in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Out of these 4231 acres, most of the prime land is illegally occupied out of which 1,159 acres of land are encroached by government departments, 3,072 acres are in the illegal possession of individuals.

Monopolies are operating the country without any fear. Landmark decisions of the Competition Commission of Pakistan are in different stages of appeal for over a decade. There is a need to test these decisions in the special tribunals and in the apex court at earliest.

It will be good for economy because in case its decisions are upheld it would pave way for fair business practices in the country. In case the appeals are accepted. it would guide the commission to take into account the legal points that it missed.