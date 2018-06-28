Copper higher

London : Copper recovered from 12-week lows on Wednesday on bargain hunting and consumer buying, but sentiment was still fragile due to persistent fears about the prospect of trade conflicts hitting economic growth.

Tin tumbled to the lowest in nearly six months on concerns about growing supply.

Underlying supply/demand fundamentals were largely healthy in most industrial metals, but prices had been undermined by tit-for-tat trade skirmishes, analysts said.

"These losses are purely from financial market fears and it´s hard to say when that will bottom. From a fundamental perspective, I don´t have any worries at the current time," said Colin Hamilton, director of commodities research at BMO. "There will be a lot of focus on the China PMIs coming at the weekend to see how resilient China has remained in the face of the growing trade concerns," he added, referring to purchasing managers´ index reports largely followed by investors to gauge the health of the economy.