Cotton stable

Karachi : No trading activity was recorded at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Wednesday, while spot rates remained firm.

The spot rates stood firm at Rs7,500/maund (37.324kg) and Rs8,038/40kg.

Ex-Karachi rates also remained unchanged at Rs7,645/maund and Rs8,193/40kg after an addition of Rs145 and Rs155 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

A broker said due to extreme heat wave and unavailability of water, cotton quality in Sindh had deteriorated.

“Around 600 bales have been returned by the mills, while some mills have cut prices by Rs300 to Rs350/maund, as yellow spots were seen on cotton,” he added. “Trade might remain slow for a week, as cotton is still not mature.” He said rainwater is standing in cotton fields in Punjab that might affect the crop negatively.