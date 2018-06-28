Oil surges

Singapore : Oil prices rose on Wednesday as a supply disruption in Canada tightened the market and after U.S. officials told importers to stop buying Iranian crude from November.

Uncertainty over Libyan exports also supported crude, traders said.

Brent crude futures had climbed 61 cents, or 0.8 percent, from their last close to $76.92 per barrel by 0650 GMT.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $70.88, up 35 cents, or 0.5 percent.

The United States demanded all countries stop imports of Iranian oil from November, a State Department official said on Tuesday.

Oil markets did not react more strongly to Washington´s pressure as the move was expected. In addition, top exporter Saudi Arabia plans to raise output to make up for lost supplies.