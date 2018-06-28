Rupee flat

The rupee remained flat against the dollar on Wednesday, amid normal dollar demand from importers, traders said.

The rupee closed at 121.54/dollar in the interbank market, unchanged from the previous close.

“There was a dollar demand, but not really major,” a dealer said. “We see the present levels of the greenback to sustain this week.”

Investors are closely watching for the outcome of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) final meeting, which is being held in Paris.

The meeting will discuss the actions that FATF can take against Pakistan for not doing enough to prevent money laundering and terrorist financing.

In the open market, the rupee gained 30 paisas to close at 124.20 against the dollar, amid easy supply of the greenback.