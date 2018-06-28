Govt unveils guidelines for tariffs determination, equity participation

KARACHI: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has unveiled new guidelines to determine tariffs and equity participation in capital structure of energy projects.

Nepra notified Benchmarks for Tariff Determination Guidelines 2018, which would be applicable to “all the applications for tariff determination henceforth,” an official document said on Wednesday.

The objective is to bring transparency into the tariff determination process.

“For the purpose of tariff determination, Nepra has notified approvable rate of interest on financing secured benchmarked against Karachi inter-bank offered rates (KIBOR) and London inter-bank offered rates (LIBOR) along with the ratio of equity participation in the total project cost,” the document said.

Nepra, while determining tariffs, considers ratio of debt and interest payable thereof, which are incorporated in the tariffs.

In case of renewable energy projects eligible for securing debt financing under the central bank’s financing scheme for renewable energy, a flat rate of six percent will be approved for debts with debt repayment periods not exceeding 12 years.

In case of hydropower projects with capacities up to 50 megawatts and construction periods exceeding two years, a spread not exceeding 2.5 percent over Kibor will be approved while in case of hydropower projects with capacities over 50MW and construction periods exceeding three years, a spread not exceeding 2.75 percent over Kibor will be approved.

In case of hydropower projects with capacities over 50MW and construction periods exceeding 2 years, a spread not exceeding 4.6 percent over LIBOR will be approved while for power projects other than wind, solar and hydel, a spread not exceeding 4.5 percent over LIBOR will be approved on case to case basis.

If hydropower projects have capacities up to 50MW and construction periods exceeding 3 years, or power projects with new technologies, a financing fee not exceeding 2.5 percent of debt will be approved and in case of all other power projects, a financing fee not exceeding 2.0 percent of will be approved.

For power projects securing financing through non-banking financing, a spread ceiling lower than standard commercial banking spreads will be approved while in case of power projects securing financing through Sukuk, a spread ceiling lower than standard commercial banking spreads will be approved, on a case to case basis.

For wind and solar power projects securing financing benchmarked against Libor or a combination of Kibor and Libor, a spread not exceeding 4.25 percent over Libor will be approved, on a case to case basis for the purpose of tariff determination.

Nepra’s guidelines set a ceiling of 30 percent and floor of 20 percent as allowable equity participation for the capital structure of the project.