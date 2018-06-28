Vegetable prices in Sindh likely to go up as water scarcity hits yield

HYDERABAD: Prices of vegetables in Sindh likely to increase due to low yield as water supply remained uncertain, which disturbed crop cultivation schedule as well as productivity.

Sindh Growers Alliance President Nawab Zubair Talpur predicts further rise in prices of vegetables in the market in the next few days. “There might be a few lucky farmers, who have grown vegetables, otherwise, Sindh has experienced the worst kind of water shortage and vegetable yield is low,” the leader said.

Talpur, who himself produces seasonal vegetables, said many tail-end farmers received water once a month despite the need for water once a week for maintaining the vegetables’ health, size and yield. The persistent water scarcity this year has badly affected the yield of important food items in the province, which might create problems for consumers within the next few days, he added.

“Water level in canals and all distributaries is increasing but it is too late, as many tail-end area farmers have lost the season of producing valuable food crops, and vegetables. This will impact overall market and consumer affordability,” Talpur said.

The status can be measured from the fact that guar gum is selling at Rs3,200-Rs3,500/40 kilogram bag in the open market. It translates to Rs150-Rs200/kg in retail, which a majority of poor consumers cannot afford.

Similarly, a bag of green chilli, which was being sold at hardly Rs2,000 a week ago, was now selling at Rs4,000/bag. This too will affect low-income people, who are already vulnerable due to the volatile prices of food items.

Markets in Sindh recently received vegetables, including tomato, green chilli, ridged gourd, bitter gourd, and cucumber from Punjab and parts of Balochistan provinces. After this, the markets will either receive vegetables at high cost or may not be able to meet the demand.

Indus delta is the main producer of a variety of vegetables, because the major market of Karachi is accessible to the farmers. These farmers usually get proper rates with quick supply mechanism and less transport cost compared to other area farmers. However, farmers in coastal areas of Sindh have not been able to follow their usual crop schedules due to extreme shortage of water in the canals and distributaries. The situation has been worse for the past two years, as they have had to delay cultivation multiple times throughout the year.

For eight months, coastal farmers have suffered from water scarcity and lost both winter and summer crops.

Annual rotation in canals always starts in mid-December or January, creating long time shortage of water for the farmers. This year it has disturbed all the standing crops and discouraged the farmers from preparing for the next sowing season.

Coastal farmers cultivate cucumber, tomato, chilli and other conventional vegetables during the months of May and June. As per crop schedule, they had already prepared lands in the month of May for cultivating these vegetables, but water unavailability turned the situation against them.

Farmers said that water availability in irrigation channels has remained uncertain for the last two-three years.

In 2017, early monsoon rains and arrival of canal water in the first week of June had allowed them to cultivate cucumber, which had benefitted them. Following that, the farmers had received sufficient water in July and August, and they cultivated tomato, green chilli, and ridged and bitter gourd, which helped them recover the losses.

Cucumber is the most sensitive crop, which needs proper care, timely water and fertiliser. It takes 40 days to mature and then it is sent to the markets. This year farmers said they have lost the season. They may cultivate it in July and August instead of its natural season of May and June, which would affect yield.

Traditionally, coastal areas despite being located in tail-end in canals, always lead crop sowing compared to other parts of the country. They supply valuable vegetables and food items ahead, as they produce earlier.

Coastal farmers usually prepare lands for rice cultivation and its nursery development in the month of April. They sow seed in May and first week of June and harvest in October.

Delayed water means that now the rice sowing season may also pass and harvest will be possible in November-December. This delayed crop sowing may affect the yield of rice too.

Farmers also use the paddy fields for the next immediate crop of sugarcane as the moisture is beneficial for sugarcane growth and production. But since rice cultivation has gotten late, they may not be able to sow sugarcane in a timely manner. Growers demand the government to ensure a fair water distribution system and to fix support prices for protecting them from exploitation by traders and middlemen.

They believe that the government usually fixes support prices for major crops, while ignoring the minor and conventional crops.

This imparity creates uncertainty among farmers, who make their contribution to the national economy.