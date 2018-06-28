Repatriation of profits up 18.67pc in July-May

KARACHI: Repatriation of profits by foreign companies operating in Pakistan rose 18.67 percent in the first 11 months of current fiscal year 2017/18, compared with the same period last year, according to figures published by the central bank on Wednesday.

The country paid $2.237 billion as profits and dividend in July-May 2017/18, compared with $1.885 billion in the corresponding period last year, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) data showed. Foreign firms repatriated $464.4 million in May.

Net foreign direct investment (FDI) dropped during 11 months. However, the payment on the FDI increased sharply. Pakistan attracted $2.475 billion in FDI in July-May, down 1.3 percent from a year ago.

SBP data showed that communication sector saw the highest profits and dividends outflow, amounting to $329.9 million, compared with $143.5 million in the last fiscal year 2016/17.

Energy companies are posting decent financial results due to increase in oil prices. Oil and gas exploration sector repatriated an amount of $245.9 million in July-May against $106.0 million last year.

The repatriated earnings of power companies stood at $231.6 million in July-May, compared with $164.3 million last year.

Other sectors that registered relatively substantial repatriations in July-May were food ($210.3 million), automobiles ($122.9 million), and chemicals ($134.1 million).

However, financial businesses failed to maintain upward trend in repatriation of profits. Banking firms sent back $280.3 million to their headquarters in foreign countries, compared with 332.3 million in the same period last year. Analysts said the higher profit repatriation by multinational companies adds to the current account gap.

Higher dividend/interest outflows and lower current transfers are putting pressure on the balance of payments.

Current account deficit widened to $15.961 billion, or 5.5 percent of gross domestic product in the first 11 months of the current fiscal year, from $11.140 billion in the same period a year earlier. The repatriation of profits on foreign portfolio investment fell to $290.7 million during July-May 2017/18 from $346 million a year earlier.