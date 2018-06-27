ET tells Imran to appear in person and fill form

ISLAMABAD: Election Tribunal (ET) comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) here on Tuesday accepted election appeals of the former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former Governor KP Sardar Mehtab Abbasi and former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA on women reserved seats Ayesha Gulalai allowing them to contest 2018 general elections from NA-53 after they had challenged rejection of their nomination papers by the Returning Officer (RO).

Hearing in the appeal of PTI Chairman Imran Khan against rejection of his nomination papers from the same NA-53, ET directed him to personally appear today on Wednesday and fill in the Clause-N of the affidavit by himself that is regarding his contribution as former MNA.

Today’s hearing, ET decided 20 appeals out of 31 while the former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan himself appeared. Talking to the media, Shahid Khaqan said that he was elected 8 times from his constituency and did development work that he mentioned. Now people have to decide his fate, he said.

About the arrest of PML-N candidate Engineer Qamar-ul-Islam contesting elections against Ch Nisar Ali Khan, Shahid Khaqan said that the arrest is quite unfortunate and it has raised questions over the elections being free & fair. He termed the arrest as pre-poll rigging. Former Premier said the he worked for the people of his constituency and never associated himself with any dictator. I never changed my political party and did not support undemocratic forces.

He said that the PML-N Quaid, Mian Nawaz Sharif appeared before accountability court for more than 100 times. He said justice should not only be done in this matter but it should also be visible. There are serious doubts about the elections being free & fair former Prime Minister also said.

Legal counsel for Imran Khan Babar Awan advocate said that it is for the first time that Pakistani courts declared someone as Sadiq & Amin. The applicant doesn’t have any attested documents to support his contentions.