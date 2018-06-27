Names of 435 Pakistanis in PanamaLeaks: NAB summons Aleem Khan, Monis Elahi

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has geared up its investigation on probing the offshore

companies of those 435 Pakistanis whose names have mentioned in PanamaLeaks and summoned senior leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Aleem Khan on July 10.

While senior leader of the PML-Q Monis Elahi, son of former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervez Elahi has also been summoned on July 13.

According to sources, Aleem Khan and Monis Elahi were asked to appear before the investigation team of NAB Lahore.

In the meanwhile, Wajid Bukhari, father of Zulfi Bukhari, appeared before the investigating team of the NAB Rawalpindi on Tuesday in an ongoing investigation of offshore companies of Pakistan leaked in Panama papers. It is to be mentioned that Zulfi Bukhari, close friend of Chairman PTI Imran Khan, had appeared before the NAB’s investigation team on Monday and presented his details regarding the income source of his six offshore companies and his business in London.

The investigation team also handed over the questioner to Zulfi Bukhari during its 90 minute investigations with regard to sources of income for his six offshore companies and details of his business in London. The NAB Rawalpindi has also summoned Zulfi Bukhari today (Wednesday) again for further interrogation.