Memogate case: ‘Effective laws needed to bring back Haqqani’

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) was informed on Tuesday that absence of proper legislation is the main hurdle in bringing Pakistanis back from abroad.

A three-member SC bench, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, resumed hearing in the Memogate case.

Ahmer Bilal Sufi, an expert on foreign litigation and an amicus curiae (a friend of the court), informed the court that there was dire need for proper legislation that could help in repatriating Pakistani citizens, who had fled abroad.

The court then directed Sufi to prepare within two weeks a draft for the required legislation and adjourned the hearing for date-in-office.

Last month, the apex court had appointed Ahmer Sufi advocate as an expert on foreign litigation as amicus curiae to assist it on repatriation of former Pak ambassador to United States Husain Haqqani.

The chief justice had asked the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director General (DG) Bashir Memon whether the US government had refused to hand over Husain Haqqani? Who will ask the US that Haqqani had assured the Supreme Court of Pakistan to return,” the CJ told the FIA DG.

The DG, however, submitted that he had discussed the case of Husain Haqqani with the Americans, but they said that Pakistan also had one of their people in its custody.