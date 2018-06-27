Durrani demands resignation of caretaker PM, CMs

ISLAMABAD: Former Information Minister Muhammad Ali Durrani Thursday demanded that Interim Prime Minister Justice (R) Nasirul Mulk along with four provincial caretaker chief ministers should resign from their posts for their total failure in maintaining neutrality and impartiality to conduct general elections to be held on July 25.

“Caretaker governments at the center as well as at the provincial level have proved themselves to be an extension of previous governments that completed five year parliamentary mandate on May 31, 2018. Provincial government’s machinery and local government departments in Punjab and Sindh are involved in electioneering of the previous ruling set-ups blatantly, openly and without any hindrance and the whole process of electioneering has lost its purpose,” he justified while talking to newsmen here Tuesday.

Muhammad Ali Durrani accused that governor houses of four provinces have been turned into election cells of PML-N while government resources were being utilised in favour of PPP and the PML-N in Sindh and Punjab respectively.

He pointed out that the local government department employees have been spotted; government vehicles and machinery were publicly seen, busy in election activities of the parties who had governments in these provinces.

‘Incidents of such nature have put the whole election process to a serious question and in great peril,’ he said and added that interim prime minister and CMs have not been able to prove their much needed neutrality, rather it is being proved that the caretakers were in quest to re-impose the previous ruling regimes again.

Responding to another question Muhammad Ali Durrani said the Supreme Court should play its constitutional role in protecting the very fundamental right of the people to choose their leadership without fear or favour, that is the prime object of the Constitution to provide a conducive environment where electors are free to make choices and that they should not fall prey to some already made plan.