Holland beat Pakistan 4-0

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan suffered their third consecutive defeat in the 37th and concluding Champions Trophy Hockey as hosts Holland prevailed 4-0 Tuesday at Dutch city of Breda.

Robert Kemperman put Holland 1-0 up in 25th minute with a field effort with Valentin Verga making it 2-0 four minutes later hitting the board with a rasping shot. In 47th minute Van Dam dodged wicketkeeper Imran Butt with a solid reverse shot to put the match beyond greenshirts reach. The Netherlands added their fourth on penalty corner as Mirco Pruijser first time shot found the net.

Though Pakistan defended well they never looked threatening to score even a single goal. Pakistan already tasted defeats against India and Australia in the competition.