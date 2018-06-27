PTI concerned over delay in cases against Sharifs

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Tuesday said that there should be no unnecessary delay in cases against the Sharif family.

He said this during talks with PTI Senior Vice-President Dr Babar Awan, who called on him here. Both expressed concern over the delay in progress in corruption cases against the Sharifs.

PTI chairman emphasised that the ‘absconding’ Sharif family members, including Ishaq Dar would have to be brought back for accountability. He asked Awan to bring forward more evidence of corruption against the Shari family.

Babar Awan charged that Shahbaz Sharif was the main ‘stinking’ character in the clean drinking water scandal of billions and added after the elder Mian (Nawaz), now there would be accountability of the younger Mian (Shahbaz).