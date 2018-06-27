News Analysis: Timing of NAB chairman’s actions against PML-N raises eyebrows

ISLAMABAD: As the political parties kick off their campaign for the July 25 general elections, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has also geared up its drive against the alleged corruption of the PML-N.



Whether it’s a coincidence or a well thought-out strategy to politically hurt the political party, the timing of the NAB Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal’s latest public utterance against Shahbaz Sharif’s last government in Punjab, and his approval to arrest a PML-N candidate from Rawalpindi raised many eyebrows.

On Monday, exactly 30 days before the polling day, the chairman NAB chose to prematurely speak against the alleged “mega corruption” of Shahbaz Sharif’s last government in Punjab in order to portray it as “corrupt”. The same day, the NAB arrested Engineer Raja Qamarul Islam, who is the PML-N candidate from NA-59, Chakri and PP-10 against Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan.

A fortnight back, the NAB had given its no-objection certificate (NOC) to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) with regard to Raja Qamarul Islam in order to allow him to contest the upcoming elections. But on Monday, he was arrested without any explanation offered by the NAB as to what was the emergency to immediately arrest the PMN-N candidate.

Under the NAB law, such an arrest is made only following the approval of the chairman NAB or on the orders of a court of law.

The same day, the NAB chairman made headlines in the media while making a public announcement that references would soon be filed in connection with ongoing investigations into “mega corruption cases”.

Regarding an ongoing investigation into 56 public companies formed by the PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif during his tenure in Punjab as chief minister, Justice Javed Iqbal said: “Billions of rupees of corruption has been detected in the affairs of 50 or so companies in Punjab. Billions of rupees were spent on consultancies (in Saaf Pani Company).”

The chairman NAB added: “I am thankful to the chief justice of Pakistan for taking notice of this scam and reposing his trust in NAB. I want to assure everyone that the trust reposed in NAB will be kept at any cost.”

Rarely, such a premature announcement is made by the NAB, whose executive committee decides about the filing of a reference in any corruption case.

There is no decision taken as yet by the NAB about the filing of reference against any of the 56 companies of Punjab government but still the chairman NAB announced that corruption of billions has been found and references would be filed soon.

According to political observers, such actions of NAB are bound to have an influence on election results, despite claims by present NAB chief that he is independent and believes in across the board accountability.

According to media reports, the NAB Lahore has again summoned Shahbaz Sharif for questioning in the first week of July. Besides Shahbaz Sharif, the PML-N president’s son, Hamza Shahbaz, and son-in-law Imran Ali Yousaf are also being investigated with regard to the Saaf Pani project scam. Shahbaz Sharif had skipped two back-to-back appearances in the NAB in the case.

The chairman, in his address to NAB officials at the Lahore office on Monday, had also hinted that “top politicians” being investigated for corruption would not be picked up lest they should try to exploit the arrest for political mileage in the elections.