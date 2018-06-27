ECP issues election code of conduct for foreign media

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Tuesday has issued a 16-point code of conduct for foreign observers and international media in connection with the general elections.

According to the code of conduct, international observers and foreign media are required to submit an affidavit to cover the general election scheduled for July 25. Through the code, the ECP has cautioned that the permission granted to international observatory missions can be cancelled if the code of conduct is violated. “International observers shall comply with advisories that may be issued by the government or security agencies to ensure their safety during their stay in Pakistan,” it says.

The code says, “in case of violation of the code, the Election Commission reserves the right to withdraw observer accreditation of an individual or an observer mission. The authority to determine the violation also rests with the Election Commission.”

The code of conduct says, “Observers shall respect the sovereignty of Pakistan as well as fundamental rights and freedom of its people.” It states, “Political impartiality shall be maintained by observers and media at all costs while observing the election and shall not exhibit any bias or preference with regard to political parties and candidates as well as any issue related to the process of election.” The ECP has barred international observers as well as media from inclusion of personal opinions in official reports.

However, it allows assigned officials from observer organisations to pass personal comments on the electoral process.

Moreover, the ECP has maintained that observers and media persons cannot stay in the country after their visa expires. “Every person who participates in election observation individually or as a member of local group/organidation or international election observation mission must read and understand the code and shall sign a pledge annexed to this code,” it says.

Meanwhile, the ECP wrote to the Ministry of Defence for deployment of the military personnel outside and inside polling stations across Pakistan from July 23 to July 26.

The ECP has said that for the peaceful conduct of electoral process and avoiding any untoward incident on the polling day, the Ministry of Defence has been approached for sparing military men for fool-proof security.

Moreover, for printing of ballot papers and transportation to respective destinations, Printing Corporation of Pakistan Press Islamabad, the National Printing Security Company, Karachi and Pakistan Post Foundation Islamabad will also be manned by the military personnel, the ECP has explained.

In a related development, the ECP has arranged postal ballot option for disabled persons for their taking part in voting. For this purpose, the last date for availing this facility is July 05. All those, who have been issued a CNIC of disabled persons, should immediately contact their respective returning officers for postal ballot facility.