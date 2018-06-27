GB chief court rejects bail plea

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The Division bench of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Chief Court headed by Justice Malik Haq Nawaz has rejected the bail application of former Director Education Department Muhammad Nasir.
He directed NAB court to complete his trial within next two months.
The accused Muhammad Nasir was arrested by NAB on charge of misuse of powers during his service period.
