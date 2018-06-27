SC directs marriage hall owners to pay CDA charges

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed owners of marriage halls in the federal capital to pay regularisation charges and get certificates in that regard from the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, while issuing the above directive disposed of the case. On previous hearing of the case against illegal marriage halls, owners had expressed their willingness to pay regularisation charges for getting legal status of their halls.

During the course of proceedings, the chief justice observed that the court would not allow any illegal construction in the federal capital. He said the CDA had failed to take any action against the construction of illegal wedding halls.

Disposing of the case, the court, however, made it clear that the regularisation of wedding halls should not disturb the capital's environment.