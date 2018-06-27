PTI candidate pays only Rs3,000 tax on Rs3.2 billion property

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate from Peshawar Noor Alam Khan is one of the richest candidate from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) who owns Rs3.2 billion agricultural land but surprisingly he paid only Rs3,000 tax on this property, reveals the statement of assets of politicians submitted before the ECP.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has uploaded the statement of assets of politicians on its official websites which reveals some interesting facts about the politicians. Some of candidates who are contesting for National Assembly seats from Pakhtunkhwa province have millions of rupees assets but they have paid zero tax during the last three fiscal years.

As per statement of assets of PTI candidate Noor Alam Khan, he paid Rs2,000 tax on his agricultural income in 2016 and Rs3,000 in 2017. However, the statement of his assets shows that he owns a residential house in Peshawar and a two Kanal residential house in Banigala Islamabad. The PTI candidate also owns agricultural land worth Rs3.2 billion but he paid only Rs5000 tax on this property in last two years. He also owns a land cruiser vehicle worth Rs11 million and another vehicle worth Rs1.48 million. Similarly, Noor Alam possesses 200 tola gold jewelry and Rs6.45 million cash in hand. Whereas furniture worth Rs3 million is also in his use. Noor Alam Khan has neither mentioned any income nor given details about his income tax in the statement of his assets.

Former military dictator Pervez Musharraf who applied from NA-1 has also submitted his statement of assets. As per his statement, Musharraf owns no agricultural land in Pakistan whereas the total worth of his assets in the country is Rs34293078. The statement of assets of Musharraf also shows his total annual income is Rs1.952 million which he earns from pension but paying no tax on that income.

Former Chief Minister KP Pervez Khattak has no assets abroad and the net value of his assets in Pakistan is Rs129646100. Khattak owns a Toyota Corolla vehicle worth Rs1.367 million whereas he also possesses 53 tola gold jewelry. He possesses worth Rs1.519 million cash in hand and Rs28,339,054 in his bank accounts. The former chief minister KP has paid Rs0.927 million taxes on his annual income; similarly he has also paid Rs6000 tax on his agricultural income as well. His total net assets as mentioned in his statement are worth Rs98,573,381.

ANP Chief Asfandyar Wali Khan is one of the lowest tax payers among party heads in Pakistan. As per his statement of assets he paid Rs73200 tax on his annual agricultural income during 2017. According to his statement he owns net assets worth Rs40118564.

Asfandyar owns a Toyota Corolla 88 model car worth Rs0.5 million. He also possesses 50 tolas gold jewelry, Rs4.634 million in his bank account and furniture of Rs0.74 million is also in his use. Former Chief Minister Amir Haider Khan Hoti has paid Rs148873 tax on his annual income. As per his statement of assets, Hoti owns worth Rs272295 net assets.

Former provincial minister Muhammad Atif has paid Rs642071 million tax during 2017 on his annual income. The total value of his net assets which he declared is Rs20,774,146. He owns two vehicles including a suzuki Mehran and Toyota Corolla 2005 model. Atif also holds Rs11,018,377 cash in hand.

Mrs. Asma Arbab Alamgir’s statement of assets shows she possesses worth Rs582,542,500 assets whereas she has faced a decrease of worth Rs22.07 million in her net assets during last one year. Her husband Arbab Alamgir possesses assets of worth Rs12,936,0411 and he too faced a decrease of worth Rs689,599 in his assets.

PTI leader Murad Saeed has paid Rs241946 tax on his annual income whereas his total net assets which he declared on his statement of assets are Rs3642232.