PTI workers protest unfair distribution of tickets

MARDAN: Hundreds of workers and ticket aspirants of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday staged protest against the ‘unfair’ distribution of tickets and announced to contest as independent candidates on provincial constituencies in Mardan district.

The participants of the rally were holding placards and banners inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands. “The tickets have been given to the turncoats and parachuters and we will not support the party candidates,” said one of the leaders.

The participants raised slogans in favour of PTI chief Imran Khan but expressed concern over the allotment of tickets for three constituencies.

Later on addressing a press conference at Mardan Press Club, Haris Khan Toru, independent candidate and aspirants for PTI on PK-51, Kaleemullah Khan, independent candidate for PK-52, and Insaf Tiger Force (ISF) activists criticised former provincial minister and central additional general secretary of PTI Muhammad Atif Khan. They accused him of ignoring the party’s old workers in allotment of tickets.