ECP urged to hold PA elections in tribal districts

KHAR/BANNU: The political leaders and members of Youth Jirga, Bajaur, on Tuesday asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold national and provincial assemblies’ elections simultaneously in the tribal districts.

Speaking at a press conference at Bajaur Press Club, Senator Hidayatullah Khan, Malik Attaullah Khan of Awami National Party, Maulana Waheed Gul of Jamaat-e-Islami, Haji Khan Bahadar of Pakistan People’s Party, Anisur Rehman, Mian Sahebur-Rehman, Bajaur Youth Jirga head Abdul Haq Yar, Javed Tandar, Siddique Akbar and others said that the delay in holding the provincial assembly election would make the entire exercise controversial.

They added that like other settled areas, the tribespeople also reserve the right of representation in the provincial assembly.