ANP put KP on path to development, says Hoti

MINGORA: Awami National Party (ANP) leader and former chief minister Ameer Haider Hoti on Tuesday vowed to put the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on the road to development if voted to power.

Speaking at a gathering at Barikot tehsil in the Swat district, he said that the ANP in its tenure carried out a record development projects and established several colleges and nine universities in the province.

ANP leaders including Wajid Ali Khan, Abdul Karim Khan, Sher Shah Khan and others were also present on the occasion. He said that ANP leaders had sacrificed their lives to restore peace to Malakand division.

Hoti said that Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal had deceived people in the name of Islam and did not honour its pledges. Qaumi Watan Party activists and office-bearers including Shah Dawran, Sadiq Ali Khan, Naseeb Gul, Bacha Rawan, Sohail Khan, Alamgir Khan, Councilor Muhammad Amin, Anwar Hayat, Raham Dil Khan, Elam Khan and Said Bacha announced joining ANP on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Javed Iqbal, a candidate for The PK-5, withdrew his candidature in favour of the Awami National Party’s Wajid Ali Khan and announced to join the nationalist party. The provincial president of ANP and former chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ameer Haider Khan Hoti accompanied by party leader Wajid Ali Khan, district president Sher Shah Khan and other party leaders visited Javed Iqbal’s residence at Hayatabad Fizzaghat in Swat and wooed him to join ANP. The PK-5 candidate Javed Iqbal accepted the offer of Ameer Haider Hoti and withdrew his candidature in favour of ANP candidate Wajid Ali Khan.