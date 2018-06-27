Nawaz will not get justice from NAB: Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that Nawaz Sharif would not get justice from National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

“Questions are being raised and will be raised on transparency of general elections,” he said, adding that justice should not only be done but is seen to be done.

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, while condemning arrest of Qamarul Islam Raja, has demanded immediate release of the PML-N candidate against Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan from NA-59.

Talking to newsmen following acceptance of his nomination papers from NA-53 Islamabad, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi termed arrest of Qamarul Islam as insult of the electoral process, saying that questions were being raised on transparency of the upcoming general elections.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested Qamarul Islam Raja in Clean Water Scandal on Monday, only a day after award of ticket to contest elections against Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan from NA-59. The accountability court on Tuesday handed over Qamarul Islam to NAB on 14-day physical remand.

Abbasi said the right of accepting or rejecting a politician should be given to voters instead of Returning Officer complaining that faults were being found in PML-N leaders and candidates.

He regretted that a person (Qamarul Islam) against whom neither any inquiry was conducted nor any investigations held against him, was arrested abruptly. “I demand immediate release of Qamarul Islam Raja,” he said.