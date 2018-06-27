Avenfield reference: JIT head, IO statements contradict each other

ISLAMABAD: Forwarding final arguments in the Avenfield Apartments corruption reference in the accountability court (AC), former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’s legal counsel Khawaja Haris Ahmad said the statements of JIT head Wajid Zia and investigating officer (IO) contradicted each other.

Haris said the report of forensic expert Robert William Radley on the trust deeds was a pack of lies and could not be relied upon.

“He lied at every step and everything related to him is suspicious and its credibility is questionable given the fact that he is such a forensic expert who examined scanned photocopies of a document instead of original ones, Haris said in a sarcastic tone.

About the National Accountability Bureau (NAB)’s Deputy Prosecutor General Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi’s meeting with Radley prior to recording of his statement and cross-examination, Haris said the NAB officials were only allowed being there as observer and they were in no manner allowed to interact with the witness.

Radley had admitted in his testimony that he’d shared all his notes regarding Calibri font with the NAB officials believing that they would be recording his statement and later he came to know that they had no connection whatsoever.

The NAB officials were allowed to be in London at the Pakistan High Commission just to observe the recording of Radley’s testimony.

They were not allowed to guide the witness, Haris also said.

When Radley recorded his statement, he denied everything while in the cross-examination he accepted and there were many contradictions in his statements.

Earlier, he had opined that Nielsen & Nescoll and Coomber group trust deeds submitted by Maryam Nawaz were ‘fabricated’ saying that these were scripted in Calibri font that was not commercially available before January 31, 2007.

In the cross examination though, he admitted that the font was available in April 2005 and he also downloaded and used it.

Haris said the fact remains that ‘Calibri’ font was available and it could be used in 2005. Reading from the statement of Radley, Haris said when there was admission that the font was in used in 2005 then every other thing becomes irrelevant.

Haris said Radley’s report could not be relied upon in any manner whatsoever for mere statement that Calibri font was not available before January 31, 2007 which he later on denied and said that it was also available in 2005.

Referring to Radley’s statement, Haris said he had accepted that he had downloaded the font despite the fact that he was neither an IT expert nor a computer geek.

“If he could have used the font prior 2007, why not the other persons?” he asked.

He argued that Radley’s report could not form the basis to declare the trust deed as fabricated.

He said Radley was not a professionally sound witness and in his statement there were lies everywhere.

First, he said that he didn’t go through the contents of documents but only used his magnifying instruments for that purpose. Later during cross-examination he admitted that he had gone through the trust deeds but didn’t know what were those meant for.