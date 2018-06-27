NAB completes process to bring back Hassan, Hussain, Dar

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has completed the process of sending recommendation to the Interior Ministry to bring back Hussain Nawaz Sharif and Hassan Nawaz Sharif, sons of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, and former finance minister Ishaq Dar as well as Ali Imran from London through Interpol.

According to sources, the process has almost completed to recommend to the Interior Ministry within this week to bring them back into the country from London through Interpol.

The sons of Nawaz Sharif are nominated in three references including the Avenfield reference filed by the anti-graft agency in line with the verdict of the Supreme Court in Panama Papers case.