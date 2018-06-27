Shahbaz expresses ignorance about aliens

KARACHI: Explaining his position on the Saaf Pani scam, the Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz president and former Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif has said he has already responded to the National Accountability Bureau questions but despite that an impression is being given that he is shying away from accountability.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, he said he discovered corruption in the Saaf Pani project and took action against it. “Where was NAB then,” he added “I am ready to give account of my government’s five years performance.”

He said the country will progress only if the upcoming general elections are held free and fair. Apparently skipping a question about the term ‘aliens’ that his party leader, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, coined, he said he does not know about their existence.

Besides his native province, the PML-N president is also contesting election from Karachi’s NA-249 (Baldia Town and Mominabad). He said his party has kept its options for an alliance in Sindh open. About the impression that he may join hands with Grand Democratic Alliance, he said he would like to meet the alliance chief Pir Pagara Sibghatullah Shah Rashidi, whenever he gives him time.

He claimed that he will make Karachi ‘even better’ than Lahore if he could secure mandate. He pointed out that the city lacks basic necessities and the rural parts of Sindh are in worse condition. “We [PML-N] restored peace in the city and we will put it on the path of progress once again,” he said. “That is why I am contesting elections from here. Now I will not return until I achieve this.”

He said Karachi is generating most revenues for the national exchequer but it is still subjected to injustice and not given due rights. He said the disastrous mismanagement of solid waste can be seen in the form of big heaps of garbage everywhere in the city and there is not even potable water for the people.

Mentioning that Nawaz government provided Rs19 billion to the Green Line project for Karachi, he said there should have been more. Given a chance, he will make at least 10 metro bus lines and three orange train lines for the city, he added.

Talking about youth, he said country’s 60 percent population is aged between 16 and 30 and to empower them he will ensure the State Bank of Pakistan issues easy terms loans to them. He also pledged to build more educational institutions if he won the election.

Later addressing a public meeting in Lyari, he criticized the PPP and said its leaders plundered money and took it to Dubai.

He said the Rangers restored peace in the area that was tasked to them by the deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Taking a jibe at PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari, he chanted a slogan: “Mazdoor ka hai or hari ka, Sindh nahi Zardari ka.”