Muzammil beats Sandeep in Sri Lanka Futures III

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Muzammil Murtaza defeated Indian VM Sandeep 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 to move into the second round of the Sri Lanka Futures III event on Tuesday.
The victory against Indian earned Muzammil important Internatioanl Tennis Federation points and a place in the second round where he will meet another Indian, Nitin Kumar Sinha today (Wednesday). Nitin beat second seed Frenchman Thomas Brec-hemer 6-3, 6-1.
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Muzammil Murtaza defeated Indian VM Sandeep 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 to move into the second round of the Sri Lanka Futures III event on Tuesday.
The victory against Indian earned Muzammil important Internatioanl Tennis Federation points and a place in the second round where he will meet another Indian, Nitin Kumar Sinha today (Wednesday). Nitin beat second seed Frenchman Thomas Brec-hemer 6-3, 6-1.
Comments