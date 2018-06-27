Wed June 27, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 27, 2018

Muzammil beats Sandeep in Sri Lanka Futures III

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Muzammil Murtaza defeated Indian VM Sandeep 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 to move into the second round of the Sri Lanka Futures III event on Tuesday.

The victory against Indian earned Muzammil important Internatioanl Tennis Federation points and a place in the second round where he will meet another Indian, Nitin Kumar Sinha today (Wednesday). Nitin beat second seed Frenchman Thomas Brec-hemer 6-3, 6-1.

