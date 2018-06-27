Shadab eyes top spot in T20s

ISLAMABAD: Leg-spinner Shadab Khan is eyeing No 1 position in the ICC T20 Bowlers Ranking, saying that he can achieve the target in near future.

Talking to media at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on the sidelines of national training and fitness camp, the No 2 bowler Shadab said that he was treating himself as an all-rounder these days.

“Everyone is looking at me as an all-rounder and I have proved that during recent tour to UK where I have scored three fifties besides taking wickets.”

He added that he wanted to become No 1 T20 bowler and was working on that. “Hopefully I would achieve that target during the forthcoming tri-nation series in Zimbabwe.”

Shadab is currently ranked No 2 behind Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan.

“Rashid is a good bowler but I know well that consistent performance during the forthcoming series would help me achieve that target.”

Shadab said he was not under pressure in the presence of Yasir Shah at the camp. “Hopefully Yasir who has been our best Test bowler in recent past would also succeed in One-Day series.”

He said he hardly faced any problems in gripping two new balls from the either side of the wicket.

“Now when two new balls are being used I hardly feel any problems in gripping the ball.”

Meanwhile, the selection committee has finalised 26 players for the NCA emerging players’ high-performance skill and training programme commencing at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore from July 2 to August 18.

The players who will undergo skill programme under the supervision of NCA elite coaches are advised to report at NCA on July 1.

Hussain Talat, Sahibzada Farhan and Shaheen Shah Afridi will join the programme at the end of national duty.

Players announced for camp: Zain Abbas, Israr Ullah, Sahibzada Farhan, Abid Ali, Saad Ali, Muhammad Saad, Hussain Talat, Agha Salman, Umaid Asif, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Waqas Maqsood, Bilal Asif, Muhammad Asghar, Kashif Bhatti, Iftikhar Ahmad, Ammad Butt, Muhammad Hassan, Saud Shakil, Musa Khan, Arshad Iqbal, Muhammad Hasnain, Zaid Alam, Ali Zaryab, Rohail Nazir, Nasim Shah and Muhammad Junaid.