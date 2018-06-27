Spain’s Ramos calls for reflection

KALININGRAD, Russia: Spain need to make urgent and deep reflections after committing multiple errors in Monday’s 2-2 draw with Morocco if they want to mount a serious challenge in the latter stages of the World Cup, captain Sergio Ramos said.

Spain, who still appear to be paying a price for sacking coach Julen Lopetegui on the eve of the tournament, twice went behind to the already-eliminated North African side, with Ramos chief among the culprits in conceding both goals.

They only grabbed a draw, which also saw them clinch top spot in Group B, thanks to a stoppage-time strike from Iago Aspas, which was initially ruled out for offside but later awarded with the help of the video assistant referee (VAR).

The late goal meant Spain avoided a gruelling clash with Uruguay. “We got through and won the group, that was the objective, but the game wasn’t good at all for us, it’s a night for everyone in the squad to take a look at themselves, we need to get ourselves into gear,” Ramos told reporters. “There’s no need to panic, but we do need to evaluate ourselves generally and individually, we can all contribute more and be more balanced defensively and solid so we can make the difference in attack.”