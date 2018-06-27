Judge ‘jails’ daughter, HC frees her

NEW DELHI: A 24-year-old law graduate, daughter of a judge in Bihar, was "freed" on Tuesday after being kept in "confinement" for nearly a month at her father’s residence. The girl, Yashashwini, who graduated from Chanakya Law University in Patna, met the Chief Justice of the Patna High Court Justice Rajendra Menon on Tuesday and narrated her ordeal. The chief justice asked the authorities concerned to accommodate the girl at the Chanakya Law University Guest House till the next date of hearing in July.

A division bench of the high court comprising the chief justice and Justice Rajeev Ranjan Prasad on Monday had taken cognisance of a report published in the legal portal ‘Bar & Bench’ which said that a law graduate Yashashwini, daughter of a judge, was confined and thrashed at her father’s residence in Khagaria.

Posted as District and Sessions judge at Khagaria, the judge, Shubhash Chandra Chourasia, was opposed to his daughter Yashashwini’s friendship with a Delhi-based Supreme Court lawyer Sidhartha Bansal. Yashashwini met Bansal while doing her internship in Delhi. They then decided to get married.