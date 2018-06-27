Man jailed for anti-Islam Twitter hate

LONDON: A man who posted a string of Islamophobic tweets in the wake of the Manchester Arena attack has been jailed for stirring up racial hatred. Rhodenne Chand, from Birmingham, posted 32 tweets over a few days after the bombing in May 2017, police said. Supt Mat Shaer of West Midlands Police said the messages "left people fearing some of the threats could be carried out by him or his Twitter followers". Chand, 31, was jailed for 20 months at Birmingham Crown Court. He had admitted publishing threatening or insulting material intended to stir up racial hatred.