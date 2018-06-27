Wed June 27, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

MR
Monitoring Report
June 27, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Woman proud to be with full beard

VIRGINIA, US: A woman has explained how she’s hairy and proud after embracing her condition which sees her grow male body hair.

x
Advertisement

Nova Galaxia, from Richmond, Virginia suffers from polycystic ovary syndrome, which means she has high levels of male hormones which cause excessive body hair and results in irregular periods. Appearing on This Morning opposite Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, Nova explained how she initially noticed signs aged 12 while going through puberty, before being diagnosed aged 16.

She kept her issues from her parents throughout her teenage years, despite being bulled at school over her body hair. ‘I kept it very secret for a long time,’ Nova said. ‘I think it was about three years before I told an adult I was having this problem.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar