PTI workers protest against award of ticket

NANKANA SAHIB: A large number of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) workers protested against awarding a party ticket for PP-133 to Shahid Manzoor Gill here on Tuesday.

Earlier, the ticket was awarded to former tehsil nazim Shahzad Khalid Khan who had started his election campaign. But, the ticket was taken from Shahzad and has been awarded to Gill. The infuriated workers staged a protest rally against the party decision. The rally started from the grain market and concluded at the residence of Shahzad. The participants raised slogans against Gill and the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf leadership and vowed continuing the protest till the withdrawal of the decision.

fair polls: DPO Ismailur Rehman chaired a security meeting. He said all-out effort would be made to hold free and transparent elections and action would be taken against those involved in violating the Amplifier Act and displaying of arms. He ordered arrest of category A-proclaimed offenders. He issued directives to enhance security of Chinese engineers working on different projects in the district.